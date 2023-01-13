At Davos, Shinde to sign MoUs worth Rs 1.4 lakh cr with 20 industries: Govt

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will visit Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference on January 16 and 17, will sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore with 20 industries, government officials said on Thursday.

The officials also claimed that this would be first time that so many MoUs would be signed at the conference in one go. At the conference, Shinde is likely to interact with dignitaries, investors and heads of industries from across world, said officials. He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising Industries Minister Uday Samant and senior officials.

Even as the conference will be held from January 16 to January 20, Shinde will attend the same for two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai on January 19. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also scheduled to attend the conference, but had cancelled his trip due to the PM’s visit, said sources.

However, Shinde cutting short his trip for the PM’s visit has drawn criticism from opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has alleged that the government’s focus is only on playing politics and not working on bringing investments to the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons, “The government is not serious about bringing investment. PM Modi visiting the state is welcome, but if the dates are clashing, the government should have requested that his visit be postponed. The CMs of all the states are going to Davos to get investment. But our CM and deputy CM feel that the PM’s visit is more important since BMC elections are coming.”

At Davos, Shinde is set to inaugurate the Maharashtra Pavilion on January 16. “After the MoUs are signed with some important industries, the head of WEF’s Center for New Economy and Society and Urban Transformation will also meet the CM,” said an official.

Further, Shinde is slated to meet the Prime Ministers of Luxembourg and Jordan, Singapore’s minister of information and telecommunications, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industries and mines as well as representatives of the Bank of Japan and the Swiss India Chamber of Commerce, said officials.

Advertisement

“Delegates from around the world are expected to visit the Maharashtra Pavilion. It will showcase the progress of Maharashtra… Development projects like Metro, Coastal

Road, MTHL, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, the largest tunnel for Mumbai-Pune Missing Link and the use of electric vehicles in public transport as well as steps taken for environmental protection will be showcased,” an official said.