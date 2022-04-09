At BMC’s English schools, no jobs for 250 Marathi medium educated teachers

AROUND 250 teachers have been protesting for 150 days now against being denied teaching jobs in BMC English schools because they studied in Marathi medium.

Holding a chain protest at Azad Maidan, the protesters said BMC is contradicting itself by asking schools to put up their names in Marathi letters and encouraging Marathi in official correspondence on one hand and denying them jobs over their medium of instruction on the other.

Yogesh Pardeshi from Aurangabad, who completed MSc in English medium along with DEd, is now pursuing PhD in Zoology. “All my education after class X was in English medium. I am teaching science in a private coaching for secondary classes. And BMC tells me I am not qualified to teach primary classes.”

All these teachers have cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and also Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) before they were recommended for BMC school teacher jobs by the state government. The BMC also verified their documents as per the procedure. It was only when these teachers were to be given final appointment letters that they were told about being ineligible for the job because their school education was in Maratha medium. Many candidates are from the interiors of Maharashtra that did not have many English medium schools around 30 years ago.

“Many parents prefer admitting their children to Marathi medium schools…isn’t BMC discouraging such parents?” asked Pardeshi. Another teacher, Vilas Landage, said, “The process was completed in 2019. We raised our voice in 2021, after waiting for long. This qualification criteria is peculiar in BMC…” Landage is one of many who left their earlier jobs in hope of a government job as this process was in its final leg. Now the teachers are told that they need to manage such a relaxation from the state for BMC to reconsider their appointments.

Joint Commissioner, BMC Education, Ajit Kumbhar, said the civic body is in touch with the state government seeking directives in this situation.