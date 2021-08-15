At 9.36 lakh, Maharashtra vaccinates most people in one day

A RECORD 9.36 lakh people were given Covid-19 vaccine shots till 7 pm on Saturday across Maharashtra.

This is the highest single-day number of vaccinations in the state so far since the immunisation drive began early this year.

The number may increase by the end of the day, Additional Chief Secretary of the health department Pradeep Vyas said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Health Minister Rajesh Tope on the development.

The health minister said the state government has launched an aggressive campaign for vaccination.

“If the supply of vaccine is adequate and uninterrupted, Maharashtra has the potential to cover 10 lakh people daily,” Tope said.

On July 3, the state had administered vaccine to total 8.11 lakh people.