At 899.5 mm, Mumbai records third highest Sept rainfall

Mumbai has recorded the third highest September rainfall at 899.5 mm on Sunday, Met officials said. The all-time record for the month is 920 mm, recorded in 1954.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a ‘generally cloudy sky’ with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs on Monday. It has warned of ‘light to moderate’ rain for neighbouring Thane and ‘heavy rain at isolated places’ for Palghar and Raigad districts.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, and light rainfall for Vidharbha region from September 18 evening.

“A weather system is expected over the west coast which might increase rainfall in southern parts of the state,” an official from the IMD said.

According to IMD data for 1950-2019, September rain has crossed the 800-mm mark only four times. Other than the highest September rainfall recorded in 1954, the second highest rainfall for the month was recorded in 1993 at 904.6 mm.

The average rainfall for September is 327.1 mm.

IMD’s Santacruz observatory, meanwhile, recorded 31.4 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, while its Colaba unit recorded 3.4 mm.

From June 1 to Sunday 8,30 am, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 3453.4 mm rain, which is 1,393.4 mm above normal. The Colaba weather station recorded 2374.4 mm for the same period, which is 493.1 mm above normal.

Palghar district has recorded ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall since Saturday night, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Vasai recorded 101 mm rain, Virar 136 mm, Dahanu 216 mm, and Palghar 238 mm.