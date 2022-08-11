At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by 79% in 24 hours

August 11, 2022 1:25:22 am
MUMBAI ON Wednesday reported 852 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said.
On July 1, the Metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.
Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections every day. The spike in the number of cases in the past 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday.
The Metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the past few days.
Subscriber Only Stories
The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said. A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.
With 433 people discharged from hospitals after Covid-19 treatment, Mumbai’s tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that the case recovery rate is 98 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
With only 83 BMC centres open, people travel to far off areas to get vaccinated
Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NDPS case: Man held illegally due to error in FSL report must get relief, says HC
Union Cabinet clears PMAY (Urban) till Dec 2024
Maharashtra government to pay double the aid offered by NDRF to flood-affected farmers in state
Maharashtra: Four months on, police register abetment case in teen’s suicide
‘Disappointed’ Independent MLA meets CM Eknath Shinde, says ‘Cabinet expansion not over yet’
Form own party, select new symbol: Pawar to Shinde
NMC urges medical colleges to take care of PG students’ mental health, well-being
No FIR or complaint, had to resign as minister to ensure probe wasn’t influenced: Sanjay Rathod
Lumpy skin disease: Narendra Singh Tomar launches indigenous vaccine
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League