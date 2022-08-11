scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by 79% in 24 hours

Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections every day. The spike in the number of cases in the past 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday.

Written by PTI | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 1:25:22 am
The Metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the past few days.

MUMBAI ON Wednesday reported 852 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said.

On July 1, the Metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.

Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections every day. The spike in the number of cases in the past 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday.

The Metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the past few days.

The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said. A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139.

A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.

With 433 people discharged from hospitals after Covid-19 treatment, Mumbai’s tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that the case recovery rate is 98 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:25:22 am

