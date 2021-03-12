At 6,900, Amravati records highest daily bird deaths in a district

Once bird flu is confirmed, all poultry birds, eggs, poultry feed and droppings within a radius of 1 km from the farm are scientifically destroyed (PTI file photo)

After a drop in the number of daily bird deaths since the last week of February, mortalities in the state spiked on March 10 as 6,931 birds were found dead. In the last two weeks, the birds’ mortality had been under 100.

Of the total bird deaths recorded on Wednesday, 6,900 were in Amravati district alone – the highest bird deaths recorded in a single day from a district. The Animal Husbandry Department said that the dead poultry birds were from a single farm in Khandeshwar taluka in Amravati district.

Nandurbar district recorded 19 cases and Jalna district 12 cases on Wednesday. Samples of dead poultry birds were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases for avian influenza test.

“Poultry birds dead in Amaravati are from a single farm. The samples have been sent for an avian influenza test. We have assessed the situation. There is one more farm within a 1 km radius,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state Animal Husbandry Commissioner.



Once bird flu is confirmed, all poultry birds, eggs, poultry feed and droppings within a radius of 1 km from the farm are scientifically destroyed. So far, 10,65,890 poultry birds (including 8,98,273 from Navapur and Nandurbar districts) 60,75,791 eggs and 83,694 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zone, the government said.

This is the first instance of this magnitude since the outbreak began this time in terms of the number of poultry deaths at a single location in the state. Last month, Navapur recorded nearly 5,000 poultry bird deaths in a single day. However, the bird deaths in Navapur in Nandurbar district on February 6 were recorded across four-layer-poultry units, thus increasing the threat of the spread of infection.

The first case of bird flu in Maharashtra was reported on January 8, when some poultry birds in Parbhani tested positive for the virus. This was the first time the state had reported the virus since 2006.

Under the Bird Flu Disease Control Program, compensation of Rs 338.13 lakh has been distributed to poultry farmers in the infected zone, where culling of poultry birds and disposal of eggs and poultry feed has been completed and they have been directed to follow strict biosecurity measures. The animal husbandry department has directed chicken shop proprietors to use gloves and masks covering mouth and nose, and maintain stringent hygiene and physical distancing.



As per the action plan, surveillance work is continuing at places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry. The process of collection of cloacal and oro-pharyngeal swabs, dropping and serum samples of birds from the 1-10 km radius area from the infected zone will be initiated after issuing Sanitization Certificate. If samples collected test negative, re-population of poultry will be allowed in the affected area after three months from the issue of sanitization certificate.