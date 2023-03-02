At 5-year high, February saw 80% jump in revenue collection from property registrations in Mumbai

February witnessed a sharp jump of 80 per cent in revenue collection from property registrations in Mumbai. The collections for the month hit a five-year high of Rs 1,111 crore, up by 80 per cent over the Rs 615 crore collected last February.

Real estate experts said the jump in revenue was on account of the rush in the luxury housing segment, as buyers are looking to close the deal before March 31 to take advantage of capital gains that are available on properties above Rs 10 crore. From April, capital gains of over Rs 10 crore will be taxed.

“Previously, to save on tax from their capital gains, (high net-worth individuals) HNIs/ultra-HNIs would mostly re-invest in ultra-luxury properties. Thus, the new move could deter luxury housing sales to an extent once the new provision comes into effect. However, it is too early to say that it will have a major impact,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, one of the leading real estate consultancy firms.

Some of the big transactions that have been recorded in February include purchase of late actor Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur by Godrej Properties for around Rs 100 crore on February 16.

Similarly, Bai Kabibai and Hansraj Morarji Charity Trust signed a deal on February 9 with Agaryoga Bharati Hospitals for a 9.88 lakh sq ft property in Andheri, worth Rs 539.83 crore, as per the registration documents accessed via Propstack, which aggregates such information.

Another high-net worth transaction done in Mumbai was by Oasis Realty. It sold the penthouse in Mumbai’s one of the luxurious towers, ‘Three Sixty West’ in Worli, for Rs 230.55 crore. In fact, it was the largest single apartment deal that happened in India in February.

A report by Anarock said the luxury housing segment has performed remarkably well post Covid-19 pandemic, with overall sales rising steeply across the top seven cities across country. Of the 3.65 lakh units sold in the top seven cities (NCR, Kolkata, MMR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru among others) in 2022, about 18 per cent (approximately 65,680 units) were in the luxury category priced at Rs 1.5 crore.

Advertisement

Pritam Chivukula, co-founder and director, Tridhaatu Realty and Treasurer, CREDAI MCHI, said: “Mumbai has witnessed moderate growth in property registrations in February despite the hike in interest rates and rise in property prices. This signifies that the low interest rates have been the biggest factor in the resurgence for real estate demand since the pandemic. The sharp acceleration of interest rates in a short span has resulted in a short-term effect on the sentiment of homebuyers, especially in the affordable sector. Therefore, we request the state government to step in and reduce stamp duty so that the demand sustains.”