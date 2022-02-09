At 447 new cases, daily Covid tally rises slightly in Mumbai

FOR THE second day in a row, Mumbai recorded less than 500 new Covid-19 cases. A day after recording 356 cases, a slight increase in daily cases was recorded at 447, along with one death due to the infection.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — slightly increased from 1.12 per cent on Monday to 1.29 per cent on Tuesday. A drop in daily testing was also seen in the city. The number of tests conducted in the city was 34,543, which is lower than the average of 45,000.

There are a total of 4,783 active Covid patients in Mumbai. Out of the 23,429 beds, 1,336 are occupied. Out of the 643 new cases on Saturday, 92 required hospitalisations and 18 needed oxygen beds in the city.

Maharashtra recorded 6,107 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the lowest one-day tally recorded since last December. However, the number of deaths remained high. On Tuesday, 54 deaths were recorded due to the infection.