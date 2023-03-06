scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

At 39.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records hottest day of 2023

The highest maximum temperature that Mumbai has seen in March is 41.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 17, 2011.

A view of Mumbai's skyline. (PTI)
Listen to this article
At 39.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records hottest day of 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mumbai saw the hottest day of 2023 on Monday (March 6) as the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Earlier, the hottest day of this year was recorded on February 18, when the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius.

The highest-ever maximum temperature that Mumbai has seen in March is 41.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 17, 2011.

The IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 37 degrees Celsius, which was also six degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 25.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Colaba was 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD, attributed the current weather condition to the delay in sea-breeze.

“At present, strong easterlies are blowing across Mumbai, delaying the sea breeze that blows towards the mainland. This has led to a consistent increase in daily temperature,” Nair told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

The IMD has issued a nowcast warning that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the districts of Thane, Palghar, Ahmednagar and Nashik. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out,” stated an IMD bulletin.

Also Read
marine drive bribe news, mumbai news, indian express
Man alleges paying a bribe to ‘cop’ for sitting at Marine Drive after mid...
After Patel and Bose, they are stealing Bal Thackeray: Uddhav
Mumbai News Live Updates: Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakas...
Thane municipal authorities advise residents to not feed pigeons

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to report poor air quality as the city’s AQI readings in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (Safar) dashboard showed 269, which is considered poor.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:49 IST
Next Story

Shakib Al Hasan shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close