At 39.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records hottest day of 2023

Mumbai saw the hottest day of 2023 on Monday (March 6) as the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Earlier, the hottest day of this year was recorded on February 18, when the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius.

The highest-ever maximum temperature that Mumbai has seen in March is 41.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 17, 2011.

The IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 37 degrees Celsius, which was also six degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 25.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Colaba was 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD, attributed the current weather condition to the delay in sea-breeze.

“At present, strong easterlies are blowing across Mumbai, delaying the sea breeze that blows towards the mainland. This has led to a consistent increase in daily temperature,” Nair told The Indian Express.

The IMD has issued a nowcast warning that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the districts of Thane, Palghar, Ahmednagar and Nashik. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out,” stated an IMD bulletin.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to report poor air quality as the city’s AQI readings in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (Safar) dashboard showed 269, which is considered poor.