At 38.7 degrees, Mumbai records its warmest day this year

Against the backdrop of rising temperatures, citizens are seen protecting themselves from the harsh afternoon sun in Mumbai. (Express Photos by Akash Patil)

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum day temperature of 38.7 degrees on Wednesday – the warmest day this year, so far, for the city.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad.

According to the IMD, Santacruze observatory recorded a day temperature of 38.7 degrees on Wednesday. Prior to this, Mumbai recorded the warmest day of this year on February 21, with temperature surpassing 36.3 degrees.

Meanwhile, day temperature recorded at IMD’s coastal observatory at Colaba stood at 35.6 degrees.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Ratnagiri till the morning of March 5 (Thursday), while for the Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts — a yellow alert has been issued till the morning on March 6 (Friday).

Speaking to the Indian Express, weather officials maintained that the rise in temperature has mainly caused due to an anti cyclonic circulation. This comes a week after the city recorded a pleasant weather condition along with sea breeze.