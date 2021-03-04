At 38.1 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records season’s highest temperature

Warm conditions continued in the city on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s highest and 5.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is the highest temperature recorded in a day.

Thursday’s temperature surpassed last year’s highest maximum temperature for March. The highest maximum temperature recorded in March last year was on 17, at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has risen from 37.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on Wednesday. It was the fourth consecutive day that the mercury remained above 35 degrees Celsius, indicating the onset of summer in Mumbai.

As per the 24-hour forecast by the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 39 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to IMD officials, a slight dip in temperatures could be expected from Friday. Scientist of IMD Mumbai Shubhangi Bhute said, “From Friday onwards, a drop in temperature can be expected.”

Thursday’s maximum temperature is categorised as “markedly above normal”, i.e. when the departure of minimum/maximum temperature from normal is from +5 degrees Celsius to +6 degrees Celsius, while the normal maximum temperature should be 40 degrees Celsius or less.

For coastal weather station like Mumbai, the heat-wave condition is declared when the maximum temperature departure is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more from normal, provided the actual maximum temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more.

However, Bhute said, “Thursday’s temperature doesn’t fit the heat-wave condition criteria. It is an isolated station temperature. At least two stations should reach 37 degrees Celsius or above maximum temperature and it should be recorded consecutively for two days.”

The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures at 33.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 degrees above normal.

The all-time highest maximum temperature in March recorded in the city was 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28, 1956. Since 2011, the maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at least five times – in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were also above normal. The IMD Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius and Santacruz 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees and 0.6 degrees above normal, respectively. The relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 58% and 30% respectively.