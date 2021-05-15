At 37.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records highest daytime temperature in May in decade

The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded for May is 41 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 12, 1979. (Representational Image)

ON FRIDAY, the city recorded its highest daytime temperature in May in a decade, 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal. On May 3, the mercury had climbed to 36.1 degrees Celsius. Since then, the temperature in the city has been around 34 degrees Celsius.

Under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Taukate in the Arabian Sea, the daytime temperature is likely to drop to 31 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature, 28.8 degrees Celsius, was also above normal.

The IMD said the average maximum temperature for May is 33.6 degrees Celsius.

Pre-monsoon showers were also recorded in May in the city. The average total rainfall recorded in May is 11.3 degrees Celsius.

