At 37.1 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records highest day temperature this year

MARKING THE start of the summer season, the city recorded a three-degree rise in the maximum temperature was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was the highest this year in the city at 37.1 degrees Celsius.

It was also 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal at 36-37 degrees Celsius. Mumbai recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature on Wednesday.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in March is 41.7 degrees Celsius in 1956.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s mean maximum temperature for March is 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Last year, the highest day temperature in March was 40.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature also recorded an increase in the last two days.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal.

The city’s mean minimum temperature during March stands at 21.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the city’s vulnerability assessment by the World Resource Institute (WRI) India in Mumbai has seen a constant rise in temperatures since 2007.