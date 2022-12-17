scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

At 35.6 degree C, Mumbai hottest in state

Ratnagiri recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune (32.3) and Dahanu (31.8).

On Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded Mumbai's minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The mercury level showed a significant rise on Friday, as Mumbai recorded the highest day temperature across Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius. On Thursday, the city had recorded 34.9 degree Celsius, also the highest in the entire state.

Ratnagiri recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune (32.3) and Dahanu (31.8).

On Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded Mumbai’s minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal.

More from Mumbai

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weathers Private Limited said, “Mumbai is experiencing a cloud cover due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, resulting in the increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures. However, the city is going to experience north-easterly winds in two to three days, leading to a decline in temperatures.”The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai also showed an improvement at 132, in the moderate category. This comes a week after the city recorded very poor AQI for one week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:59:07 am
Next Story

UK: India-origin nurse, 2 kids suspected to be murdered

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close