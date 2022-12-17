At 35.6 degree C, Mumbai hottest in state

The mercury level showed a significant rise on Friday, as Mumbai recorded the highest day temperature across Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius. On Thursday, the city had recorded 34.9 degree Celsius, also the highest in the entire state.

Ratnagiri recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune (32.3) and Dahanu (31.8).

On Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded Mumbai’s minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weathers Private Limited said, “Mumbai is experiencing a cloud cover due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, resulting in the increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures. However, the city is going to experience north-easterly winds in two to three days, leading to a decline in temperatures.”The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai also showed an improvement at 132, in the moderate category. This comes a week after the city recorded very poor AQI for one week.