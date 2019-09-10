At 3,342 mm, Mumbai city breaks 2010 record for seasonal rainfall

The city on Monday broke its previous record for the highest amount of rainfall between June and September, recording 3,341.9 mm as opposed to 3,327.9 mm in 2010, as per data from the India Meteorological Department.

The Met department has forecast a few spells of rain, with heavy rain at isolated locations, for the next 24 hours (issued at 2 pm on Monday) in the city. For neighbouring areas Palghar and Thane, the IMD has issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places for Tuesday. Raigad has been put on orange alert, with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The southwest monsoon spans four months for Mumbai, from June to the end of September. This leaves plenty of potential days for rain this month. The seasonal average (June to September) is 2,317.2 mm. In 2017, Mumbai recorded 2,946.3 mm of seasonal rainfall.

Intermittent heavy showers were recorded throughout Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 51.2 mm rainfall, which falls in the moderate category. The Thane-Belapur weather station recorded 48.6 mm of rain in same period. Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, Mumbai received 25.6 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 13.6 mm rainfall in the same period.

Following heavy rain in September, Mumbai surpassed the 3,000 mm seasonal rainfall mark this monsoon last Thursday. From June 1 to 8.30 am on September 5, Mumbai recorded 3,078.2 mm rainfall.