At 31,855 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded as many as 31,855 cases, taking the total case load to 25.64 lakh. The active case pool stands at 2.47 lakh(file)

For the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded as many as 31,855 cases, taking the total case load to 25.64 lakh. The active case pool stands at 2.47 lakh.

Nagpur recorded 2,965 fresh cases, Pune 3,566 cases and Aurangabad 899 cases.

The death rate in the state stood at 0.53 per cent in the first fortnight of March, and dropped to 0.33 per cent in days following that. Deaths in absolute numbers in March were 1,425 in the state, a rise from 1,072 in February.



Except Sindhudurg, active cases have risen in all districts of Maharashtra since last month. Maximum weekly cases per lakh population have risen in Nagpur at 4,423, followed by Pune, Aurangabad, Akola and Nashik. But even as Sindhudurg has a low case load, it has the highest death rate in the state in the last one week. The district’s death rate is 2.59 per cent, higher than the state average of 0.4 per cent.



On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 95 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 53,684. Mumbai recorded six deaths, Pune two, and Nagpur 19. State Covid task force members said Nagpur has shown a worrying trend with a sudden rise in deaths. Intensive care management has been intensified in Vidarbha region. Rural Nagpur recorded 10 deaths on Wednesday.