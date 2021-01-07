At 313, Mumbai beats Delhi with ‘very poor’ AQI

According to the Short Range Forecast by SAFAR, AQI in Mumbai is likely to remain “very poor” for the next two days.“ (File)

Mumbai’s air quality dropped to its worst so far this year with the Air Quality Index (AQI) – a pollutant measuring indicator- at 313 (very poor) on Thursday, worse than Delhi’s. The AQI, recorded by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), for Delhi was 256 on Thursday, which falls in the “poor” category. Mumbai’s AQI has been in the “very poor” category since January 1, with few days of a slight drop in the pollution level this week.

The SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 Air Quality monitoring stations, eight stations recorded “very poor” AQI, with Colaba as the most polluted at 337 AQI. It was followed by Navi Mumbai at 329 AQI, Borivali at 326 AQI and BKC and Andheri at 319.

According to the Short Range Forecast by SAFAR, AQI in Mumbai is likely to remain “very poor” for the next two days. “Due to drop in the temperature and the pollutants trapped near the surface and a slow dispersion of accumulated pollutants is leading to very poor AQI,” said SAFAR.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain/drizzle in the next 48 hours in the city. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in parts of Konkan including Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri in the next three days, said the weather bureau.

Marginal rise in the minimum temperature was recorded in the last 24 hours. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal. Colaba recorded one degree above the normal minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Mumbai remained below normal. The partly cloudy sky was recorded on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory.