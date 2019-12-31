At 29, Aaditya Thackeray becomes youngest cabinet minister

Aaditya Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Aaditya Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Monday became the youngest cabinet minister in the state after he took oath in the Maharashtra government led by his father and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya (29) is the first member of the Thackeray family to get elected as an MLA from Worli Assembly constituency. “I was not aware of being inducted into the cabinet till Sunday night,” Aaditya told mediapersons after taking oath. He said the CM and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar would take a call on portfolio allocation.

Sources said Aaditya may opt for environment, tourism or youth and sports welfare portfolio. This is the first government in Maharashtra to have a father-son duo in the same cabinet.

Since the party was founded in the 60s, no Thackeray family member had ever made a foray into electoral politics. So, this election saw a fundamental shift in the Shiv Sena’s political thinking with Aaditya making a debut in electoral politics. After founding the Yuva Sena and becoming its chief in 2010, he was the party’s star campaigner in the civic body polls in 2012. In January 2018, he was elevated as a Shiv Sena leader.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Aaditya also went on a statewide tour called Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He was projected as the chief ministerial candidate by party leaders during the tour.

He has been taking active interest in various issues including civic affairs, education and environment. Ahead of the Assembly polls, he voiced his opposition to tree cutting and proposed Metro carshed in Aarey Colony.

