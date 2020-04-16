At 26 cases, highest single-day jump in Dharavi

In Dharavi, Mumbai Fire Brigade sprays disinfectant on Sunday. 86 COVID-19 cases have been found in the slum. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) In Dharavi, Mumbai Fire Brigade sprays disinfectant on Sunday. 86 COVID-19 cases have been found in the slum. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Dharavi on Thursday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day jump since the first case was reported from the area on April 1. With this, 86 people have been tested postitive for the virus in Dharavi.

A 58-year-old man, who had tested positive, died on Thursday, taking the toll in Asia’s biggest slum to nine. BMC has initiated contact tracing of the 26 new patients, including a 13-year-old boy. The senior-most person to be infected is 70.

With COVID-19 cases being found in new localities, Dharavi now has 22 containment zones.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Mahim resident, who is attached as a constable to Khar police station tested positive also on Thursday. With this, the count in Mahim has reached 10.

The civic body has a 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Dharavi, where those seeking institutional quarantine will be kept. Of these, while 300 beds are available at the Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Club, the remaining are at the Dharavi transit camp municipal school. Till Wednesday, G North Ward, which comprises Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, has recorded 124 cases with 34 new cases in 24 hours.

G/South ward, comprising Worli-Koliwada — one of the worst affected areas in the city — is shy of only 10 cases to reach the 400 mark. Till Wednesday, 390 cases were reported from G/South ward, which is 20 percent of the total cases in the city. Of the 24 administrative wards in the city, 10 wards have recorded over 100 cases.

