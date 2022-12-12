At 25, Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Brigade sets sights on the road to prosperity

Twenty-five years after its formation, the Sambhaji Brigade is now ready to take a new step that its president, Pravin Gaikwad, said would ensure economic prosperity for the greater Maratha community.

Gaikwad said the decision that led him to come up with a new motto, which urges the community to make the world theirs, was aimed at uplifting community towards prosperity.

The Brigade has worked at the grassroots level for the socioeconomic uplift of the Maratha community. It has also worked to correct what it says are the historical inaccuracies in popular narratives. Be it the vandalism at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute for its alleged collaboration with James Laine, whose book on Chhatrapati Shivaji had triggered a controversy, the uprooting of the statue of Waghya the pet dog near Shivaji’s samadhi in Raigad, or the removal of Ramganesh Gadkari’s statute from Sambhaji Udyan, the Brigade views the incidents as “efforts to correct inaccurate history”.

Gaikwad said two incidents that had shaken him badly led him to relook at many things. “Seventy-two members of the Brigade were charged for their alleged act of vandalism against the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. When the court exonerated all of them, five of the original 72 were no more. During the fight for reservation, 42 youths died by suicide. Both incidents led me to do soul-searching about our future course of action,” he told The Indian Express.

Even as he reiterated the demand for reservation, Gaikwad said that ensuring the Maratha community’s economic betterment was the urgent need. “During my extensive travels in 63 countries, I came across people from Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat who have managed to go abroad and establish themselves. Thanks to the higher dollar-to-rupee conversion rates, foreign remittance is extremely lucrative for those back at home in India. Thus our aim is now to help the young educated members of the Maratha community to emigrate and earn big bucks,” he said.

Business ventures, Gaikwad said, have so far been alien to the community. After 25 years, the Brigade now encourages its members to start businesses. “For us, Chhatarpati Shivaji Maharaj is in our hearts and Gandhiji (as depicted on currency notes) would be in our pockets,” he said.

Gaikwad said the Brigade had started helping youths who wish to emigrate. From arranging passports and tickets to helping to settle down, the Brigade and its members have started the process. Members of the brigade in countries such as Canada and Australia have started sharing information about job openings to help youths to apply.

Advertisement

“We started the process before the Covid pandemic and by now more than 800 members have been able to go abroad,” he said. The Maratha community has to ensure it has enough money power to fight for its rights, he said.

“Business is the path to wealth and it is our firm belief that the Maratha community is a business community. The Brigade and its members aim to help the community achieve prosperity,” he said.