At 19 degrees C, Mumbai records lowest night temperature so far

This is the second time this season that minimum temperature has dropped below 20 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius, which is over 3 degrees below normal. The Colaba weather station recorded a night temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

This is the second time this season that minimum temperature has dropped below 20 degrees Celsius. On November 7, the minimum temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius. Thereafter, it kept fluctuating, increasing to 25 degrees Celsius a day later and then dropping to 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The IMD on Sunday had said that the city will witness a drop in temperature from Tuesday. It predicted on Tuesday that the maximum temperature could rise to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum could hover around 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

While the minimum temperature has remained low, the maximum continues to be above normal. On Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The drop in night temperature affected the city’s air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Tuesday for PM 2.5 was 221, which falls in the poor category. The AQI in the city has been between moderate and poor since mid-October.

