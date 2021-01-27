At 15.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records coldest day of season so far

The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature three degrees below normal at 29.7 degrees Celsius. (File)

At 15.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

According to the forecast by the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to drop further to 14 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, while the maximum temperature will also be above normal.

“Owing to the cold winds from the north, the minimum temperature in and around Mumbai will continue to drop for next two-three days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, western region.

On January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Santacruz. Before Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature of the ongoing winter season was 15 degrees Celsius on December 29 last year.

The maximum temperature was also below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature three degrees below normal at 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Across the state, Jalgaon was coldest at 11.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Nashik at 12 degrees Celsius, Pune at 12.5 degrees Celsius, Malegaon at 13 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad at 14.1 degrees Celsius, Baramati at 14.4 degrees Celsius and Satara at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category. An overall air quality index (AQI) —a pollutant measuring indicator — of 304 (very poor), was recorded on Wednesday evening. Over the past weekend, air quality had plummeted to the very poor category, with AQI measuring 320 on Saturday and 310 on Sunday but improved to 283 (poor) on Monday.