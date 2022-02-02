At 14.8 deg C, Feb starts on a cooler note for Mumbai

WITH NORTERLY wind covering the state, February started on a cooler note for Mumbai.

In the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a three degree drop in minimum temperature – 14.8 degrees Celsius, down from 17 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s night temperature was also three degrees below normal.

In most parts of the state, temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius and then drop thereafter. As per IMD’s forecast, “gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of Maharashtra during next two days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter”.

The forecast added that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal towards the end of this week. A partly cloudy sky has also been forecast for Mumbai starting Thursday, which is likely to last till the end of the week.

On February 4, the night temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees C and the day temperature to 25 degrees in Mumbai. While the mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees C for the city, the mean minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees C. Mumbai had recorded its lowest night temperature in the February of 2008 at 8.5 degrees C.

Meanwhile, the day temperature recorded on Tuesday was also below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees C, which was a degree below normal.

Cold conditions prevailed in rest of the state, with Jalgaon being the coldest at 7.5 degrees C – 5 degrees C below normal. Below normal minimum temperatures were also recorded over Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Other districts that recorded cold conditions were Ahmednagar, with a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees C, and Nashik at 9.5 degrees C.