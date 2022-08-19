scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

At 1,201, Mumbai sees biggest one-day Covid surge since June 30

The tally over the last 24 hours saw a 23 per cent jump from 975 cases logged the previous day.

Maharashtra covid, Mumbai covid, Mumbai covid news, Mumbai covid cases, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDoctors said the rise in the number of infections could also, in part, be attributed to more testing among patients with influenza-like symptoms in the ongoing monsoon season.

At 1,201 cases, Mumbai on Thursday recorded the highest single-day Covid surge since June 30. The tally over the last 24 hours saw a 23 per cent jump from 975 cases logged the previous day.

Along with the surge in fresh infections, the financial capital also saw two Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours. One of the deceased patients was 87 years of age and was suffering from an ischemic heart disease. The other was a 72-year-old man who had several comorbidities such as ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney ailment and hypertension.

While the fresh cases saw a sharp upturn from Wednesday, the city’s test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — dropped to 10.30 percent on Thursday from 12 per cent the previous day. A total of 11,253 samples were tested for Covid on Thursday.

Doctors attributed the surge in cases to people not following Covid appropriate behaviour, overcrowding during ongoing festivities and emergence of new subtypes of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

“It is too early to comment if the city is experiencing another spike. We will be keeping a close eye over the next one week,” Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Doctors said the rise in the number of infections could also, in part, be attributed to more testing among patients with influenza-like symptoms in the ongoing monsoon season.

“Most of the recent cases are ‘incidental’ where patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 while undergoing non-Covid related treatment. Patients suspected to be afflicted with monsoon-related ailments such as dengue, malaria or swine flu are also being tested for Covid-19,”

Advertisement

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said.

Despite the rise in cases, the rate of hospitalisation in the city remains low as the strain currently in circulation is less virulent. Of the newly detected patients in the city on Thursday, only 56 patients needed to be hospitalised.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The state, meanwhile, also saw a 24 per cent surge in cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily caseload rising from 1,800 to 2,246. Other than Mumbai, 2 fatalities were also reported in Pune and 1 each in Amravati and Nagpur.

Officials believe that the new Omicron variant — BA.2.75 — is the driving force behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. “The latest genome sequencing of samples has shown that BA.2.75 is dominating other variants in the state. Thankfully, however, it is not causing any severe infection as the death rate is low,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

More from Mumbai

“Although masks are not mandatory anymore, people are advised to wear them while stepping out or in crowded indoor gatherings,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:19:47 am
Next Story

Unanimous decision of panel to free 11 convicts in Bilkis rape case: Godhra BJP MLA

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement