At 1,201, Mumbai sees biggest one-day Covid surge since June 30

At 1,201 cases, Mumbai on Thursday recorded the highest single-day Covid surge since June 30. The tally over the last 24 hours saw a 23 per cent jump from 975 cases logged the previous day.

Along with the surge in fresh infections, the financial capital also saw two Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours. One of the deceased patients was 87 years of age and was suffering from an ischemic heart disease. The other was a 72-year-old man who had several comorbidities such as ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney ailment and hypertension.

While the fresh cases saw a sharp upturn from Wednesday, the city’s test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — dropped to 10.30 percent on Thursday from 12 per cent the previous day. A total of 11,253 samples were tested for Covid on Thursday.

Doctors attributed the surge in cases to people not following Covid appropriate behaviour, overcrowding during ongoing festivities and emergence of new subtypes of the Omicron variant of the virus.

“It is too early to comment if the city is experiencing another spike. We will be keeping a close eye over the next one week,” Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said.

Doctors said the rise in the number of infections could also, in part, be attributed to more testing among patients with influenza-like symptoms in the ongoing monsoon season.

“Most of the recent cases are ‘incidental’ where patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 while undergoing non-Covid related treatment. Patients suspected to be afflicted with monsoon-related ailments such as dengue, malaria or swine flu are also being tested for Covid-19,”

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said.

Despite the rise in cases, the rate of hospitalisation in the city remains low as the strain currently in circulation is less virulent. Of the newly detected patients in the city on Thursday, only 56 patients needed to be hospitalised.

The state, meanwhile, also saw a 24 per cent surge in cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily caseload rising from 1,800 to 2,246. Other than Mumbai, 2 fatalities were also reported in Pune and 1 each in Amravati and Nagpur.

Officials believe that the new Omicron variant — BA.2.75 — is the driving force behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. “The latest genome sequencing of samples has shown that BA.2.75 is dominating other variants in the state. Thankfully, however, it is not causing any severe infection as the death rate is low,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

“Although masks are not mandatory anymore, people are advised to wear them while stepping out or in crowded indoor gatherings,” he added.