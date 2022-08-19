‘Astonishing way to run civic affairs’: HC pulls up BMC, builder

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a developer who constructed a building at Ghatkopar and secured “part” Occupancy Certificate ( OC) for it without ensuring proper water connection, calling the state of affairs “symptomatic” of real estate projects across Mumbai.

The petitioner claimed that he along with others were given possession of the flats in Integrated Arya at Narayan Nagar Ghatkopar (W) without municipal water supply.

“It is entirely possible that the state of affairs reflected in this writ petition is symptomatic of all development and redevelopment in this city,” noted a division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Gauri V Godse.

Petitioner Subodh M Joshi, through advocate A M Saraogi, submitted that the developer, Integrated Spaces Limited, was trying to get him to take up allotted flat in a rehabilitation building on the pretext of it being “ready” to ensure he would give up the temporary accommodation provided by the same developer.

The building owner/developer claimed that five of the six buildings in the said project, including the building where petitioner’s flat is, are “complete” and “ready for occupation” and 30 persons had already occupied their respective tenements.

The court perused photographs attached with the plea, noting that “reality is entirely different” and that the building is “in no sense ready for occupation, at least not by human beings.”

The bench was “reluctantly” informed that there is no municipal potable water supply and the developer is providing tanker water and “apparently as some gesture of goodwill or generosity,” 20-litre Bisleri drinking water jars.

It noted, “That is not our understanding of ‘water supply’ to a residential building. This is not what we understand when we are told that ‘everything is in readiness’.”

The BMC lawyer submitted that “part” OC was issued on May 19 to at least five buildings of the project. The developer submitted that he could not provide drinking water due to “trenching policy” of BMC, which disallows digging of any road for pipelines during monsoon period after April 30 of every year.

The bench expressed wonder at why the arrangements were not made in advance for municipal water connection. “We find this absolutely astonishing. On the one hand, this developer claims to be an accomplished and renowned builder and expects us to believe that it is acceptable that residents should manage without a proper water supply…”

It added, “We fail to understand how an ‘occupancy’ certificate can ever be issued to a structure that is totally unfit for human habitation. It is indeed alarming that the BMC seems to take it for granted that a building without a regular water supply can be considered habitable and eligible for an ‘occupancy’ certificate. This is no way to run the public administration of civic affairs.”

The court said the civic body must come up with the policy to protect the interest of residents and not merely “subserve profit motives of builders.”

The bench suspended the “part” OC until the developer makes a provision for laying pipelines for water connection. The court said it intended to pass direction in future that no OC be issued until the developer shows pipelines connecting municipal main lines, and all lifts are in full working order in high-rise buildings so that lives of residents, including senior citizens and children, are not put at risk.

The court, as an interim measure, appointed a receiver to take physical possession of the flat concerned and asked for a report on the readiness of the same. It also sought the civic body’s explanation through an affidavit as to how “part” OC was granted and due procedure and inspection was done for the same.