Assuming they have contracted Covid for 2nd time in three months, couple dies by suicide

A COUPLE died by suicide by consuming poison at their apartment at Bharat Mills Co-operative Society in central Mumbai. The Worli police recovered the bodies on Wednesday.

The police said Ajay Kumar and his wife Sujja have left behind a suicide note stating that they decided to end their lives due to frustration, as they had contracted Covid-19 for the second time in the last three months.

Two got married 10 months ago and were staying at a rented apartment in Worli. Senior Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station said, “Ajay worked with a private firm in Navi Mumbai while his wife was employed with a bank in Fort. The couple had contracted Covid-19 in April… off late, they again had started getting symptoms of the virus.”

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Sujja’s mother tried contacting her over phone.

As the calls went unanswered, the mother approached her friend who stays in the same building.

“The friend went to the couple’s house but nobody opened the door. She then informed their neighbours, following which the door was broken and the bodies were found,” said Koli.

While Sujja’s remains were found in the living room, Ajay’s body was recovered from the kitchen. They were rushed to Nair hospital, where they were declared brought dead before admission.

“The postmortem reports show that they had poisoned themselves,” said Koli.