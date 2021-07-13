Association seeks relaxations in Covid norms: ‘Over 40% of restaurants, hotels in Maharashtra have permanently closed’

Currently, on weekdays the eateries are allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm and on weekends only online delivery or parcel services are permitted.

A day after Dadar traders took to the streets seeking further relaxations for shops selling non-essential goods, the hotel and restaurant association has also urged the Maharashtra government to ease lockdown restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) submitted a representation before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers and officials of the state government requesting relief for the industry in the state.

The association has demanded revision in timings and Covid-19 protocols to operate restaurants without restrictions in cities and districts with very fewer cases. The HRAWI wants establishments to be allowed to operate through the week between 7 am and 12.30 am, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Currently, on weekdays the eateries are allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm and on weekends only online delivery or parcel services are permitted.

“A significant number of people employed in restaurants or hotels are moving away from this sector and are accepting low-wage jobs over uncertain wages due to constant closures and revision of timings. This trend is dangerous. We request the government to allow the restaurants to stay open from 7 am to 12.30 am or as per the time mentioned in their licenses, including weekends,” Sherry Bhatia, the president of HRAWI, said.

Highlighting their plight due to lockdown-like restrictions, the association has said that over the last 15-odd months, various factors have resulted in massive financial losses due to the lockdown. “Over 40 per cent of restaurants and hotels in the state have permanently closed,” Bhatia said.

On Monday, shopkeepers in Dadar held a protest demanding further relaxation in the timings of shops and allowing establishments to remain open on weekends.