Assistant police inspector shoots himself dead in Navi Mumbai

AN ASSISTANT Police Inspector attached to Navi Mumbai police died by suicide on Sunday morning. The deceased, Bhushan Kumar, shot himself in the chest with his service revolver while on duty at the APMC police station. An accidental death report has been taken in the matter.

DCP (zone 1) Suresh Mendge said, “Kumar was rushed to the MGM hospital in Vashi where he was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been taken in the matter as per procedure.” Mendge said that no suicide note was found and they are trying to learn the reason behind Kumar’s extreme step.

According to Mendge, Kumar had been appearing aloof over the past few weeks and several of his colleagues had enquired if there was anything bothering him. Kumar was married and has children who are based in Pune. An officer said that Kumar was interested in body building and had also participated in some tournaments in the past.

The police will record the statements of his family members and also talk to his colleagues at work.