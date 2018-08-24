Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre’s kin seek fast-track probe

The brother and estranged husband of missing Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre, who is believed to have been killed, met Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanding a fast-track investigation into the case. Bidre, an API with Navi Mumbai police, went missing in April 2016. In 2017, the Navi Mumbai police arrested an inspector attached to Thane rural police, Abhay Kurundkar, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering her. Kurundkar, who was believed to be in a relationship with Bidre, remains in custody. But while police believed that Bidre’s body had been dumped in the Bhayander creek, it could not be traced, despite a lengthy search operation.

Bidre’s brother and estranged husband had also accused the Navi Mumbai police of tampering with investigations in order to save the accused.

“Several statements taken to prove Kurundkar’s involvement in the crime do not even mention his name. Even otherwise, there are several loopholes in the chargesheet filed by the police and more evidence is needed,” said Raju Gore, Ashwini’s husband. Her brother Anand said: “We had several complaints regarding the police leadership. We wanted to place these before the new commissioner.”

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said: “I have told the family that I want to go through the paper work before commenting on the matter, and I would say the same to the media as well.”

The duo submitted an application to the commissioner demanding a fast-track trial. “In some statements, people have just mentioned a police officer, instead of naming anyone. If probed, they might reveal a name, in turn helping the case in the court of law. We also want strict action against all police officials for pressuring witnesses and tampering with the investigation,” Gore said.

Anand also sought the police’s help in formally registering his sister’s death. “When the police are certain that she was killed, they can help us with documentation as the nodal authorities are not accepting my sister as dead yet, which in turn, is complicating other matters,” he said.

