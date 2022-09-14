scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Assistant police inspector arrested for stalking, molesting woman cop in Mumbai

The complainant said the accused kept stalking her repeatedly due to which she was compelled to approach the police in Mumbai.

The police said Deshmukh was angry and believed that a complaint filed by the woman earlier had led to his transfer. (File)

An assistant police inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman police officer in Mumbai on Tuesday night, the police said. He was produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused Deepak Deshmukh, 40, went to the complainant’s residence and caught her hand. He also allegedly sent obscene text messages to her. The police said Deshmukh was angry and believed that a complaint filed by the woman earlier had led to his transfer.

The complainant told the police that Deshmukh kept stalking her repeatedly due to which she was compelled to approach the authorities. Based on her complaint, an FIR was immediately registered against the officer under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (act, word or gesture done to insult woman’s modesty) and 67A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act. The accused was arrested soon after, officers said, adding that they will seek his custody for further investigation.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:45:02 pm
