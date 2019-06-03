Assembly polls: BJP, Sena to have pre-poll pact, says Chandrakant Patil

The BJP will contest the Assembly elections in Maharashtra later this year in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the face of the BJP-Sena-RPI-Rashtriya Samaj Party grand alliance in Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leader and state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday indicated that the Sena-BJP alliance will continue in the Assembly polls and a 50:50 seat-sharing formula will be worked out. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a natural choice for the post of CM for a second term. Moreover, Fadnavis enjoys excellent rapport with everybody, both within the BJP and alliance partners like the Sena,” he said.

While conceding that seat-sharing for the Assembly polls will require some give and take, Patil said, “At present, out of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP has 122 seats and Sena 63 seats. There are eight Independents, who are aligned to the BJP, thus taking its total strength to 130 seats.”

The BJP is likely to concede 18 Assembly seats to its smaller allies such as the RPI led by Ramdas Athawale and Rashtriya Samaj Party led by Mahadeo Jankar. The rest 270 seats are likely to be divided between the Sena and BJP on a 50:50 basis, that is 135 seats each for the Sena and BJP.

However, a BJP leader pointed out that some negotiations will take place both for choice of seats and number of seats.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, for 48 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP contested 25 seats and Sena 23 seats. The BJP won 23 seats and Sena 18 seats.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis personally went to meet Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. The CM has repeatedly assured, through statements and at public forums, that the “BJP and Sena will contest the Assembly elections together as alliance partners”.

A senior Sena Cabinet minister said, “The credit for the BJP-Sena alliance in the Lok Sabha elections goes solely to Fadnavis. He has always treated Uddhav Thackeray and Sena with a lot of respect and dignity.”

The minister added, “All 63 Sena MLAs have given their consent for an alliance with the BJP for the coming Assembly polls. We have also endorsed Fadnavis as CM for a second term in Maharashtra.”

According to sources, “if the Sena-BJP is voted to power, Fadnavis will be the CM. And there is the possibility of Fadnavis taking Aaditya Thackeray in his Cabinet and making him deputy CM”.

In 2014, the Sena and BJP contested the Lok Sabha polls together. But for the Assembly polls held six months later, the Sena and BJP broke the alliance. They contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately. The Congress and NCP too contested separately.

On Saturday, the NCP, at its core committee meeting, took a decision to have an alliance with the Congress for the Assembly polls provided they get a 50 per cent seat share. Congress leaders are keen on a pre-poll alliance with the NCP but not willing to give 50 per cent seats.