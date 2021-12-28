Assembly passes resolution: No local polls without OBC quota

The Maharashtra Legislature on Monday unanimously passed a resolution recommending to the state election commission that local body elections in the state should not be held without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The resolution will be sent to the state election commission (SEC).

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “As per the existing provisions in the local bodies’ laws, there is a provision of up to 27 per cent reservation for OBCs. However, the SEC has announced elections for the local bodies without reserving those seats. This decision will deprive the OBC community of representation in the local bodies.”

“So, the assembly is passing a resolution recommending to the SEC that since OBC representation is required in the local bodies, elections in local bodies in the state should not be held without OBC reservation,” he added.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis supported the resolution and the proposal was passed unanimously.

The same proposal was introduced by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif In the Legislative Council which passed it unanimously.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government said it will participate in the Centre’s review petition in the Supreme Court stating that the local body polls should be held with OBC reservation or be deferred by four months. “The Centre has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on political reservation of OBCs. And we will also intervene in the review petition,” said NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, adding that the state’s backward classes commission has started work on collating empirical data required for OBC reservation.

He was referring to Centre’s review petition in the Supreme Court, moved Monday itself, seeking a recall of its December 17 order directing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to stay the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in the local body elections there and re-notify those seats for the general category.