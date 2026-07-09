Assault on doctor triggers protests across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) welcomed Mhatre’s arrest and said resident doctors in all government medical colleges and hospitals would wear black ribbons on Thursday while continuing medical services.

The alleged assault on doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Dombivli snowballed into a statewide confrontation between the medical fraternity and the Maharashtra government, even as the main accused — Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre — surrendered before the Thane police following arrest of three of his associates Wednesday.

Later in the evening Mhatre complained of blood pressure and other health ailments following which he was admitted in Thane civil hospital.

Earlier, resident doctors and nurses announced protests across the state, while healthcare organisations warned of an indefinite stir if strict action is not taken against those responsible.

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) welcomed Mhatre’s arrest and said resident doctors in all government medical colleges and hospitals would wear black ribbons on Thursday while continuing medical services. It stressed the agitation is aimed at seeking long-term measures to curb rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers across state.