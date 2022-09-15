scorecardresearch
Assault on cops: Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu gets interim bail

The magistrate's court in Girgaon sent him to judicial custody for two weeks after he appeared before it. The court said that while Kadu was not arrested during the probe, several summons and warrants were issued to him seeking his appearance.

The special court granted Kadu cash bail of Rs 15,000. In 2018, a case was filed at Marine Drive police station against Kadu under sections, including 353 (use of criminal force or assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), of the Indian Penal Code.

A special court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu in connection with a 2018 case in which he was booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel.

The special court granted Kadu cash bail of Rs 15,000. In 2018, a case was filed at Marine Drive police station against Kadu under sections, including 353 (use of criminal force or assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), of the Indian Penal Code.

Rejecting his bail plea, the court said that the offence was serious and hence, it would not be proper to release him on bail. Kadu had then approached the special court for cases against MPs and MLAs.

The special court granted him interim relief and will hear the case on September 21.

Dussehra rally: After Shivaji Park, both Sena factions now vying for BKC ground

