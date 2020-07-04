Assault at Jitendra Awhad’s house: Bombay HC restrains police from filing chargesheet until victim completes submissions

The Engineer was allegedly beaten up at the bungalow of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. (File) The Engineer was allegedly beaten up at the bungalow of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday instructed police not to file a chargesheet till the next hearing on July 9 in a case concerning a civil engineer, who has sought a transfer of the probe to the CBI in an incident where he was allegedly beaten up at the bungalow of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in April by 10 to 15 men for posting a morphed photograph of the NCP leader on social media.

The plea filed by the engineer, Anant Karmuse, had sought Awhad’s name to be included as an accused in the FIR lodged by the Thane police in the matter.

After the police on Friday informed the court that it was in the process of filing the chargesheet, advocate Aniruddh Ganu, representing Karmuse, submitted that the petitioner wanted to make substantial submissions and the police should not be allowed to file a chargesheet till then.

