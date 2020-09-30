Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Andheri home

On Sunday night, Chauhan told police, they spoke for a while after which Utkarsh had retired to his bedroom around 11.30 pm. (Photo: Akshat Utkarsh/Facebook)

A 26-YEAR-OLD aspiring television actor allegedly died by suicide at his rented Andheri flat on Sunday, police said. According to police, Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was financially stressed due to lack of work and had borrowed money from his friends and family. No suicide note was recovered, police said.

Utkarsh, who had shifted to Mumbai two years ago, was staying as a paying guest at Gokul society in Andheri with owner Sneha Chauhan, for the last six months. On Sunday night, Chauhan told police, they spoke for a while after which Utkarsh had retired to his bedroom around 11.30 pm.

Senior Police Inspector Someshwar Kamte of Amboli police station said, “When Chauhan got up to go to the washroom later, she found Utkarsh dead in his room. After the police were informed, Utkarsh was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.” The body was sent to Cooper hospital for post-mortem, reports for which said he died due to hanging, police said. Police have recorded the statements of Chauhan and Utkarsh’s uncle Vikrant Kishor, who had reached Mumbai to collect the body.

The police said Chauhan, in her statement, said the actor was stressed due to lack of work opportunities and was running out of money. “Utkarsh was stressed and he had borrowed money from Chauhan, his family members and friends, due to which it is suspected that he may have ended his life,” Kamte said.

Amboli police has lodged an accidental death report and are inquiring into the matter.

B N Tiwari, president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said Utkarsh was yet to make a mark in the film industry. “Not much is known about him in the film and television industry,” he said.

