Aspirant sends friend to sit for Mumbai Police recruitment exam, held

The Bhoiwada police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old job aspirant for allegedly sending his friend from Aurangabad, a dummy candidate, to represent him in a physical test during Mumbai Police’s recruitment drive.

Police said that the incident came to light when they realised that the aspirant’s photos on the documents did not match with the one who appeared for the examination.

Police said that the written examination for the post of 1,076 constables force was conducted on November 14, 2021.

Over one lakh candidates had taken the exam, including arrested aspirant Satish More. He cleared the written examination but as he was unsure whether he will manage to clear the physical test, he sent his friend Krishna More. “To ensure that there is no foul play, the force has started scrutinising the videography shot during the physical tests and photos attached to their application forms,” said an officer. “The list of final candidates selected was announced on January 5 and Satish was one of them. He was to be appointed but during the inspection, they came to know that the aspirant had misled them by sending a dummy candidate.”

Subsequently, Bhoiwada police was informed and a team was sent to Satish’s residence in Aurangabad. He was brought to Mumbai and during questioning, he confessed that his friend Krishna More (24) had represented him in the physical test.

The Bhoiwada police said it then registered a case of cheating and forgery against the two and arrested Satish. He is at present in police custody.