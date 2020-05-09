Asked to stop for inquiries while roaming outside, man ‘attacks cops with sickle’

Police said they started following him and whenever they tried taking him in custody, he would swing the sickle to keep them away. (Representational Photo) Police said they started following him and whenever they tried taking him in custody, he would swing the sickle to keep them away. (Representational Photo)

POLICE ON Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly attacking three cops with a sickle, when they asked him to stop for an inquiry. However, after some minutes of chasing him, police overpowered him and took him into custody. In the attempt to catch the accused, Inspector Jitendra Kadam, Sub-Inspector Sachin Shelke and Constable Sagar Shelke sustained injuries to their shoulder and wrist, police said, adding that they were rushed to JJ Hospital where the constable got stitches on his wrist.

According to police, they finally managed to get hold of the accused near SK Patil Udhyan on MK Road following which he was taken to LT Marg police station.

“We feared that they (the policemen) may contract the infection at the hospital so immediately after receiving treatment, they were brought back to the police station and a special room was provided to them for recovery,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday. Police identified the accused as Karun Nair, a resident of Silver Oaks in Breach Candy and has recently completed a diploma in architecture.

According to police, Nair was walking from Chowpatty to Marine Drive. Owing to a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, police had set up a special naka near Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Swimming Bath and Boat Club, when they noticed that a man was walking with a sickle in his hand.

An officer said, “When we asked him to stop, he started running. As we started chasing him, he brandished the sickle and threatened to attack us.”

Police said they started following him and whenever they tried taking him in custody, he would swing the sickle to keep them away.

Investigators said Nair lost his father a few years ago and was staying with his mother at present, and was a retired airline clerk.

Police have recovered the sickle he was carrying. “We showed the sickle to his mother and she has confirmed that he took it from home.”

Nair was booked under sections of attempt to murder, assault, stopping a public servant from performing his duties of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd