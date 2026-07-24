Asked to sign before packing leftovers? Why ITC Maratha’s disclaimer went viral

A photograph of a disclaimer that guests at Mumbai’s ITC Maratha are asked to sign before taking home leftover food has gone viral, with many expressing surprise over what the hotel describes as a “legal document.”

An X user who shared the photograph wrote: “A friend had dinner at ITC Maratha and asked them to pack leftovers to go and they made him sign a disclaimer that the food will be eaten within two hours or discarded! Hilariously bizarre!”

A friend had dinner at ITC Maratha and asked them to pack leftovers to go and they made him sign a disclaimer that the food will be eaten within 2 hours or discarded! Hilariously bizarre! pic.twitter.com/tgXRrVT3n5 — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) July 21, 2026

The undertaking requires guests to acknowledge that leftover food is meant for immediate consumption and should be discarded if not eaten within two hours, depending on storage conditions. It also states ITC Hotels will not be liable for consequences arising after the food leaves the restaurant. Guests must sign, declaring they have read and understood its contents.

‘We cannot control storage conditions’

Responding to queries from The Indian Express, ITC Maratha said the undertaking is meant to ensure guests are aware of food safety risks once it leaves the hotel.

“Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of our guests. The disclaimer form is intended to promote safe consumption of leftover food as we cannot control the storage conditions once it leaves the restaurant,” said Bhagwan Balani, General Manager, ITC Maratha.

While the document calls itself a “legal document,” it is, in effect, an undertaking by the guest.

Industry professionals said the practice is far from new. “It has always been a policy, at least since I was doing my hospitality training nearly 20 years ago,” said a communications professional with another leading hotel chain.

Such undertakings, hospitality professionals say, protect hotels from liability once food leaves their premises, since they have no control over how it’s transported, stored or consumed.

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A Mumbai-based author recalled signing a similar undertaking about three years ago after asking a fine-dining restaurant in Fort to pack an unfinished dish. “Eventually they agreed, but only after asking us to sign a statement absolving them of responsibility if anything happened after the parcel left the restaurant,” she said.

Another communications professional, from a luxury hotel chain, said their hotel doesn’t require a signed disclaimer but doesn’t encourage takeaway packing either. “We won’t suggest packing leftovers, but if a guest asks for it, we certainly wouldn’t refuse,” the person said.