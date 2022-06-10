Asked by parents to focus on studies, 16-year-old boy jumps in front of train

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after he jumped in front of a train between Kandivali and Malad railway stations on Wednesday night. The boy left behind a suicide note stating that he was being pressured by his parents to concentrate on his studies. The note also mentioned that the boy had suicidal thoughts for the last two years.

The student had gone missing on Wednesday evening. His father approached the local police station at night following which a kidnapping case was registered according to Supreme Court guidelines on missing children.

In the one-page suicide note in English, the boy stated that he was constantly pressured by both his parents for studying. Even eight hours of studying was not enough for them and he had suicidal thoughts when he was in the eighth standard and was thinking of using a knife to harm himself. The student had recently sat for SSC exams.

The deceased’s parents told the police that their son was hooked on his mobile phone and played video games and used to get angry when they asked him to concentrate on his studies. A police officer said that no case is filed against the parents as no parent would intend to harm their child.

Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Railway Police, tweeted, “The suicide note reveals that the child was under severe stress due to alleged scolding for studying more… It’s high time to seek help from professionals whenever a crisis situation is consistently generated. Timely intervention may save a life. Approaches to parenting need reconsideration, else it may be too late!”

Psychiatrist Harish Shetty, who has conducted many workshops for suicide prevention in colleges said, “Post-Covid, parents are under stress and this stress is being passed on to the children. At the same time a suicide note is not final analysis of the cause. Psychological autopsy needs to be conducted in all suicide cases to understand the process to further prevent suicides.”