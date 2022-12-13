scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

ASI injured in blast at Mumbai police station dies

Arvind Khot, 57, succumbed to 95% burn injuries around 10 am on Tuesday, police said.

Fire Brigade vehicles stationed outside and inside the Kherwadi police station, where a blast was reported on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
An assistant sub-inspector (ASl) who suffered 95 per cent burn injuries in an accidental blast inside Kherwadi police station in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) on Monday afternoon died on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Khot, 57, was in charge of the storeroom. The police said the incident took place around 12.30 pm in a room inside the station. There was a loud sound and smoke started emanating from the storeroom. Personnel on duty at the police station rushed to the storeroom which was on fire. They called the fire brigade and, in the meantime, doused the blaze and called an ambulance. The injured ASI was rushed to Sion Hospital.

Khot was later shifted to Masina Hospital for better treatment. He succumbed to deep burn injuries around 10 am on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Khot was to retire in about 18 months.

Police sources said the fire was probably caused by a cylinder blast in the storeroom where seized materials are kept or a short circuit. “We are trying to ascertain how the fire broke out. There was a loud sound too,” said DCP (Zone 8) Dikshit Gedam.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:22:55 pm
