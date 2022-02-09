ASI demands removal of Kirti Stambh at Ellora, Jain community protests

The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) has demanded the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh, a pillar representing the teachings of Lord Mahavira, erected outside the main entrance of Ellora caves in Aurangabad district.

The demand has not gone down well with the Jain community of the area, which is planning to protest if it is not withdrawn.

The ASI of Aurangabad Circle has demanded the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh citing several reasons. It said while the caves represent three religions (Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism) of the country, the pillar represents only one of them. Hawkers and encroachment at the site obstruct traffic and the view, and the Stambh affects the way the main entrance looks. The ASI has also said that the land where the pillar has been erected belongs to the Survey and has been erected without its permission.

According to Jain community members, the Kirti Stambh was erected nearly 48 years ago on the occasion of Lord Mahavira’s 2500th Nirvana Mahotsava in 1974 at the main entrance of the caves. To mark the occasion, several such pillars were erected all over the country as a symbol of peace, truth and non-violence, they said.

The pillar has a message — ‘Jio aur jine do’ (live and let live) — written on it, along with a square granite structure on top and a time and temperature clock. It is mentioned that the pillar is a symbol of non-violence, love, forgiveness and compassion.

“Since the pillar was constructed here, community members look after its maintenance. On every Mahavir Jayanti, we gather at the pillar and after flag hoisting, take out a procession. It is just a symbol for peace and no one should have a problem with it. We do not know why they want it to be removed or shifted,” said Vardhaman Pande, president of Shri Parshwanath Brahmacharyashram Jain Gurukul of Verul.

He said members of the Jain community will meet the Superintending Archaeologist of Aurangabad Circle on Wednesday to submit a letter requesting to not remove the pillar.

Sandip Bhandari, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jain Cell, also opposed the move and said shifting or removing will not be allowed by them and if needed, they will launch a protest.

“… Now, after 40-50 years, if they (ASI) want to remove it, then it will hurt the sentiments of many. We will not allow it to happen at any cost. We will give time of three-four days for them to withdraw the decision and will write to them. If they do not budge, then we will surely protest,” said Bhandari.

Mahavir Thole, general secretary of Maharashtra Bharatvarshiy Digambar Jain Teerth Sanrakshani Mahasabha, said, “The move will not be accepted by the Jain community as well as by other citizens. The monument spreads a message of peace and non-violence and it reaches globally as Ellora receives foreign visitors frequently. We will protest and not allow it be to shifted or removed from the existing location,”

Dr Premkumar Patni from Jain Gurukul Vidya Mandir,Verul (Ellora) said, “We have come to know about the demand and now all the community members are meeting to decide on the future plan of action. We don’t want it to be removed as it does not create any kind of obstacle and it’s beautiful. We will be meeting the Superintendent Archaeologist of ASI to discuss the issue and request them to take back the demand.”

A senior official of the ASI, however, said they had recently written to the Jain community and also discussed the issue with the district administration as the pillar “obstructs the view to the caves”, which is a World Heritage structure.

The official said the ASI letter states that the “caves are representative of three great religions of the country and the pillar represents only one of them. Secondly, in the space between the pillar and the ASI gate, a lot of vendors have set up their stalls and they are jamming the entry and exit for visitors. It is also giving a bad look to the main entrance. Thirdly, it also leads to traffic hazards there. Fourthly, and this is the main point, it is on ASI land and has been erected without permission. So, it is requested to kindly remove it from there for the convenience of tourists and good ambience in front of the World Heritage Monument,” said the official.