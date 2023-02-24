Ashwini strikes emotional chord, Kalate brings up water woes, Kate highlights ‘model ward’

AS THE Chinchwad Assembly by-poll campaign picks up momentum in the final stages with padyatras, road shows and rallies, candidates are using every trick in their bag to woo voters. These include using social media to highlight their achievements, holding meetings or giving patient hearing to voters.

In Chinchwad seat, the main contest is between BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, NCP candidate Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate. Ashwini is the wife of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who died earlier this year. Kate had contested from the Chinchwad seat in the 2014 Assembly polls but fared poorly. Kalate had contested in the 2019 polls and emerged as the runner-up, giving a tough fight to Laxman Jagtap.

All the three candidates have managed to rope in top leaders to campaign for them. For Ashwini Jagtap, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have led the campaign while for Nana Kate, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress leaders have hit the campaign trail. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar campaigned for Rahul Kalate.

However, the three main candidates are not relying solely on the charisma of their top leaders. They are coming up with their own strategy to connect with the voters. For instance, Ashwini Jagtap tries to strike an emotional chord with voters. “The Chinchwad constituency was very close to my husband. The entire constituency was like his family… he spent hours working for the people of this constituency,” she says at every meeting and interaction with voters.

Kartik Landge, brother of BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, said, “Ashwini has struck an emotional chord with the voters. I have seen voters with moist eyes when she narrates the values that were dear to Laxmanbhau… but one has to understand that she is not seeking votes on emotional issues alone… her focus remains on the development work carried out by her husband during his three terms.”

NCP leader and former corporator Nana Kate, meanwhile, is highlighting how he has succeeded in turning Pimple Saudagar into a ‘model ward’. “Show me one ward in entire Pimpri-Chinchwad which can be compared with Pimple Saudagar area. The kind of development that I have succeeded in bringing to Pimple Saudagar has no parallel in Pimpri-Chinchwad…,” he tells voters. Kate said that if he is elected, the entire Chinchwad constituency will become a ‘model constituency’. “I am emphasising this because I am confident about the coming civic elections, NCP will come back to power in PCMC. For 15 years, NCP ruled Pimpri-Chinchwad and changed the face of the city. With NCP coming back to power, it will help me in developing the entire constituency like my model ward of Pimple Saudagar,” he said.

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate is bringing up issues of water shortage and traffic congestion. “Except for some parts of Wakad, entire Chinchwad constituency is facing water shortage. High-rise residential societies have to depend heavily on water tankers much before summer starts. Both BJP and NCP have made promises but failed to deliver on their promises. Regular water supply is right on top of my agenda,” he told The Indian Express.

BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Mahesh Landge said,”While candidates are doing their best to woo voters, as a party we try to touch upon every other aspect that affect people’s life. Citizens are meeting our leaders and placing their demands and grievances. On Tuesday, a delegation of citizens met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to resolve the water problems faced by housing societies. The deputy CM has promised to resolve their grievances after the elections.”

NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane said,”Development is our main campaign issue. The NCP ruled PCMC for 15 years and we brought in all-round development. We are therefore rightly playing the development card.”