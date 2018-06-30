Ashwini Bidre case: Accused’s name on list for promotion; victim’s family says will intensify protest

Ashwini Bidre went missing in April 2016. Ashwini Bidre went missing in April 2016.

Family members of missing assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre have threatened to step up their protest after the name of Abhay Kurundkar, the accused in the case, allegedly appeared on a list of officers to be considered for promotion. Raju Gore, Bidre’s husband, said the list appeared on the Maharashtra police website on Thursday.

However, the Mahrashtra police department has said Kurundkar will not be promoted. According to sources, his name was not removed from the original list of officers considered before his arrest. According to a senior officer from the Maharashtra police, who did not wish to be named: “It is highly unlikely that Kurundkar will be promoted. This is a preliminary list, not the final one.”

Gore said: “We are anyway very disappointed with the way the case is being treated by the government and the police force. This is just a further proof that the machinery, in a way, is trying to support Abhay Kurundkar.” Gore, who is in the process of filing a writ petition in the case, said, “Instead of investigating charges against him, the authorities are trying to help him gain benefits even when he is in jail.”

Meanwhile, an official from the DGP’s office, said: “…There is no question of promoting PI Abhay Karundkar, as is being reported… He has been dismissed by invoking provisions of 311 of the Constitution. His name appears on the list as he was eligible on a particular date… but in view of his dismissal, there would be no question of promotion. In fact, he is no longer a member of the police.” According to the dismissal order by the Mumbai Police, Kurundkar was dismissed formally in May.

However, Gore refused to accept the police’s claim that the name of the accused was a “clerical error”. He said, “I don’t think his name was accidentally added. The entire machinery is helping him. When he has been arrested and allegedly suspended, how is his name in the consideration list, is what we all want to know.” He added: “When the CM himself told us that he would be suspended, why is his name still appearing on such a list?” Gore said the police are now backtracking because the family got wind of the circular. “What kind of probe should we expect from a police force like this?”

