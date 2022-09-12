Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to continue as Maharashtra AG, govt keeps his resignation in abeyance

Ashutosh Arvind Kumbhakoni will continue to remain as the advocate general (AG) of Maharashtra as the state cabinet Monday kept in abeyance till December 31 his resignation, which he had tendered to the Governor when the MVA government came down from power in June.

Senior advocate Kumbhakoni was first appointed as the AG through the notification issued on June 7, 2017, during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government and continued to hold the post while Uddhav Thackeray led the MVA government.

On December 7, 2019, the law and judiciary department of the state government issued a notification stating that the Governor of Maharashtra had decided to retain Kumbhakoni to be the AG. As his resignation is now kept in abeyance, he will continue to remain AG as the December 2019 notification still holds power.

As per Article 165 (3), the advocate general shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor, and shall receive such remuneration as the Governor may determine the conduct of government business.

Kumbhakoni retired six months after being appointed as a judge in 2008 over issues related to his seniority. He also held the post of first associate advocate general of Maharashtra for more than three years from April 1, 2005.

Born on July 12, 1959, in a family of lawyers, Kumbhakoni completed graduation at Solapur and pursued education at ILS Law College, Pune, and enrolled with the Bar Council in 1982. He started practice at Bombay High Court in the year 1992-93.

He was designated as a senior advocate by Bombay High court in 2014.