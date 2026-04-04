130 accounts, Rs 60 crore, and a link to Ashok Kharat: What police probe into Maharashtra ‘godman’ has found

The Maharashtra Police investigating financial transactions linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat have found that he was listed as a nominee in more than 100 bank accounts, many of which were operated using mobile numbers associated with him, raising suspicion about control over funds routed through these accounts, officials said.

The probe has identified over 130 accounts across two cooperative credit societies — the Samata Credit Society of Shirdi and Jagdamba Credit Society of Sinnar, Nashik — with transactions exceeding Rs 62.74 crore between 2021 and 2024 now under scrutiny. Of this, over Rs 60 crore was recorded in one society and over Rs 2.74 crore in the other.

The probe follows Kharat’s arrest on March 17 in connection with multiple cases, including charges of rape and provisions under the black magic law. The financial investigation is part of a wider probe that began with complaints of sexual assault and cheating.

The accounts were allegedly opened in the name of Kharat’s followers, customers, and visitors, and were allegedly used to carry out transactions related to money lending and land dealings, and to evade taxes, police said.

“We are verifying whether these accounts were opened with the consent of the individuals in whose names they appear, or whether they were opened illegally and are bogus,” a senior Nashik rural police officer said. “The scale of transactions is significant and is being examined in detail,” he added.

Investigators said the accounts were linked through transaction trails and common identifiers, including mobile numbers. In several cases, Kharat was listed as the nominee on the accounts while the mobile numbers registered for these accounts were also linked to him — a combination that has raised suspicion about the extent of his control over these accounts, police said.

Records show that the Samata Credit Society is chaired by Arvind Bawke. Kharat served as chairman of the Jagdamba Credit Society. The role of individuals linked to these institutions, as well as the nature of transactions routed through the accounts, is part of the ongoing probe, police said.

Investigators said the flow of funds into these accounts, including deposits made by individuals who visited Kharat, is also under analysis.

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In a separate case, police have alleged that a farmer was cheated of land worth around Rs 10 crore in a loan-related transaction. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to pursue the case, and police said a forensic audit is being considered to track fund flows.