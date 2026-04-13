ED carries out searches at Nashik, Shirdi and Pune against ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

The Enforcement Directorate Monday searched 11 premises in Maharashtra linked to its probe into the money laundering aspect linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of sexual exploitation of a number of women.

ED officials said the searches were being conducted in 5 premises in Nashik, 3 in Pune, and 3 premises in Shirdi since the morning.

According to ED, preliminary findings suggest that Ashok Kharat opened multiple bank accounts in cooperative credit societies in Nashik district in the names of third parties, while he remained the nominee. He allegedly used his mobile number across these accounts to control their operations.