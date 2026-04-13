ED carries out searches at Nashik, Shirdi and Pune against ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

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The Enforcement Directorate Monday searched 11 premises in Maharashtra linked to its probe into the money laundering aspect linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of sexual exploitation of a number of women.
ED officials said the searches were being conducted in 5 premises in Nashik, 3 in Pune, and 3 premises in Shirdi since the morning.
According to ED, preliminary findings suggest that Ashok Kharat opened multiple bank accounts in cooperative credit societies in Nashik district in the names of third parties, while he remained the nominee. He allegedly used his mobile number across these accounts to control their operations.
The agency also said that during initial inquiries, it found that Kharat sold ordinary items as “blessed” objects, claiming they had divine healing powers.
ED further alleged that money collected from victims and through extortion was invested in land purchases through his chartered accountant, Prakash Pophale, and his sons.
Searches are being conducted at residential and commercial properties linked to Ashok Kharat, Pophale, their relatives, and branches of the cooperative credit societies involved.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DCP Tejaswi Satpute to probe sexual harassment allegations against Kharat. Several cases related to the exploitation of women have already been registered.
Following these complaints, financial fraud, illegal land deals, and other allegations also surfaced, prompting ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) earlier this month based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Nashik police.
Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat was arrested on March 18.
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