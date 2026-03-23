Ashok Kharat case: CM Fadnavis says look-out circular issued before Nashik godman’s arrest, promises detailed statement tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A look-out circular against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat was issued much before his arrest as a precautionary measure to prevent him from fleeing the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.
Speaking in the state legislative assembly in response to opposition demands for action, Fadnavis said: “We used a complaint from another district to issue a Look-Out Circular to ensure Kharat does not flee.” He added that he would make a detailed statement on the matter on Tuesday, and assured the House that the government would take the “strictest action” against all those involved.
“It is evident that the accused was manipulating women by making them believe he had special powers. It is a serious crime and a cause of concern. We are closely monitoring the case and I assure you the police will get to the bottom of it,” Fadnavis said.
The issue was raised by Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar, who was supported by other opposition members demanding strict action against Kharat and his associates.
The CM’s statement comes amid a fast-widening scandal around Kharat, who has now been booked in five FIRs. He was arrested on March 17 after a woman approached Sarkarwada police station in Nashik alleging that he had sexually assaulted her repeatedly between 2022 and 2025. The case was transferred to a Special Investigation Team, constituted by the state government on March 13, on March 18.
Since his arrest, two more FIRs have been registered against him. A former staffer turned whistleblower filed a complaint alleging that Kharat had sexually assaulted a pregnant woman known to him, and revealed that he had secretly installed a hidden camera inside Kharat’s office cabin after learning of the assault.
The footage, submitted to police on a pen drive, allegedly shows multiple women being given substances and then exploited. A fifth FIR was filed by another woman who alleged Kharat raped her repeatedly between 2020 and 2026, impregnated her, and later gave her pills that caused a miscarriage.
Police have so far recovered more than 100 video clips, along with cash, a weapon and property documents suggesting a network of assets linked to Kharat and his family members running into several crores. The SIT is examining whether more women may have been targeted using similar methods.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram