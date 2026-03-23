Ashok Kharat case: CM Fadnavis says look-out circular issued before Nashik godman’s arrest, promises detailed statement tomorrow

Police have so far recovered more than 100 video clips, along with cash, a weapon and property documents suggesting a network of assets linked to Kharat and his family members running into several crores. (File image)

A look-out circular against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat was issued much before his arrest as a precautionary measure to prevent him from fleeing the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly in response to opposition demands for action, Fadnavis said: “We used a complaint from another district to issue a Look-Out Circular to ensure Kharat does not flee.” He added that he would make a detailed statement on the matter on Tuesday, and assured the House that the government would take the “strictest action” against all those involved.

“It is evident that the accused was manipulating women by making them believe he had special powers. It is a serious crime and a cause of concern. We are closely monitoring the case and I assure you the police will get to the bottom of it,” Fadnavis said.