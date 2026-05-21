Ashok Kharat arrested in extortion, black magic, money laundering case: ED

Ashok Kharat was arrested by the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office on May 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat alias “Captain” for allegedly running a multi-crore extortion and money laundering racket under the guise of spiritual healing and black magic rituals, officials said on Thursday.

Kharat was arrested by the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office on May 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special PMLA court in Mumbai has remanded him to ED custody till May 26.

The arrest follows multiple FIRs registered against Kharat and his associates at police stations in Nashik and Ahilyanagar under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra anti-black magic law.