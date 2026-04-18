Ashok Kharat aide, wife die in road accident: Driver says he had slowed due to a fault when car hit truck

The impact left the car lodged under the truck. Shelke and his wife died on the spot, while their son was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Shirdi. (Express File Photo)

A day after Jitendra Shelke, an aide of jailed self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, and his wife were killed after their car rammed a container truck on the Samruddhi Expressway, police on Saturday said they were verifying the truck driver’s claim he had slowed the vehicle due to a fault. Earlier reports suggested the truck may have been stationary.

The accident took place around 12:30 pm on Friday near Dhotre village in Kopargaon taluka in Ahilya Nagar when Shelke, who was driving from Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi along with his wife and son, hit the rear of the container.

The impact left the car lodged under the truck. Shelke and his wife died on the spot, while their son was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Shirdi.